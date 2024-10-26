CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 96,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

