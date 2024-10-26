CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 954 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

