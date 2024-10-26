CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 1.05% of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLLV. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 198.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf Price Performance

FLLV opened at $58.12 on Friday. Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

