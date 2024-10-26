Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $424.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.49 and a 200-day moving average of $308.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

