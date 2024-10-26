Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CHWY stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138,627 shares of company stock worth $827,147,620 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

