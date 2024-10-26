Citigroup Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $126.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.