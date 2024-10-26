Citigroup Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $135.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $148,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

