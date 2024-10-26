Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock valued at $36,826,532. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Clear Secure by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

