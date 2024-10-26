Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

