Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $554.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 126.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

