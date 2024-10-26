Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,367 shares of company stock valued at $32,539,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

