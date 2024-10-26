Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.64 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,367 shares of company stock worth $32,539,170. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

