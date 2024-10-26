Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $18.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.59. Constellium has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 863.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Constellium by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

