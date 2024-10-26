Contrasting Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Competitors

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 665 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crown LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 728 960 19 2.47

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.31%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -17.70% -42.87% -0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.34 Crown LNG Competitors $972.79 million $78.18 million 51.06

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

