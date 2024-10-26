Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 5,636,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,390,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

