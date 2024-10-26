CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX:CVB) Insider Purchases A$48,180.60 in Stock

CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX:CVB – Get Free Report) insider Arun Singh purchased 332,280 shares of CurveBeam AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,180.60 ($32,120.40).

CurveBeam AI Price Performance

About CurveBeam AI

(Get Free Report)

CurveBeam AI Limited engages in the development and manufacture of point-of care specialized weight bearing medical imaging equipment in Europe and North America. The company builds artificial intelligence tools to aid in bone separation and segmentation, empowering orthopedic surgeons to make 3D-based deformity measurements to inform clinical decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CurveBeam AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurveBeam AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.