CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

