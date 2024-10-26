DA Davidson Reduces Earnings Estimates for BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BCBP stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

