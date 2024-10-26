DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 584.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

