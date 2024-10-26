DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,275.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $895.88 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,081.47. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.