Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROP opened at $542.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

