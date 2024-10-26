Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.45. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

