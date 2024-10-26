Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Unilever by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE UL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

