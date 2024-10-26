Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.