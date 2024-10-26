Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $317.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $321.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

