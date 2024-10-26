Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

GILD opened at $89.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 247.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

