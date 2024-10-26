Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUI. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,334,000 after purchasing an additional 973,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 551,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 86.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 163,719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MUI opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

