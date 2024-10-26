Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.24% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $58.19 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

