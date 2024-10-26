Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,332 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

