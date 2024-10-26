Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,278 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

