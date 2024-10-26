Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,586 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 1.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPU. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $758,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $69.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

