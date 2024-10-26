Dakota Wealth Management Sells 291 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

D stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

