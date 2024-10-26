Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHR. Stephens started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $5,573,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.