Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Raymond James

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

NYSE DHR opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.34. The company has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after purchasing an additional 675,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 40,196.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

