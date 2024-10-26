Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

