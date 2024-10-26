Desjardins Estimates TSE:IFC FY2026 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.15 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$282.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$265.00.

TSE:IFC opened at C$267.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$257.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$240.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.27 and a 1-year high of C$271.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total transaction of C$507,759.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

