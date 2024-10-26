Desjardins Has Negative Forecast for CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $4,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.