Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.24% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

METU opened at $33.26 on Friday. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

