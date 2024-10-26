Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE D opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

