Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $16.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

