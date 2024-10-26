Doyle Simons Sells 40,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE FI opened at $199.52 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.37. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 313.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.