DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

