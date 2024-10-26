DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.83.
DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE DD opened at $83.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Read More
