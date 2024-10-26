DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.83.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $83.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

