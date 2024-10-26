E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Grows Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $68.94 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

