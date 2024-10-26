E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.6% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $920.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.96. The company has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

