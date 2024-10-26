E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $2.35 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $18,628,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $241.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Oak Bancshares

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.