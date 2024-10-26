E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,070.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,794,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.48. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

