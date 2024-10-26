Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

