Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 1,689 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.