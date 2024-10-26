Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 4,508 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.97 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

